VA Kearny Mesa Food Distribution Drive-up Event

Veteran Food Drive

Drive to the Kearny Mesa VA Clinic parking lot at 8875 Aero Drive in San Diego. The Food Empowerment Program and US4Warriors host the food distribution on Friday, March 8 from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Just drive in, follow the signs, and pop your trunk to get the food items. Please register in advance at www.food4warriors.org. To learn more, call Leslie Miranda at 619-476-6041.