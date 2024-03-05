VA Kearny Mesa Food Distribution Drive-up Event
Veteran Food Drive
When:
Fri. Mar 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Parking Lot
8875 Aero Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Drive to the Kearny Mesa VA Clinic parking lot at 8875 Aero Drive in San Diego. The Food Empowerment Program and US4Warriors host the food distribution on Friday, March 8 from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Just drive in, follow the signs, and pop your trunk to get the food items. Please register in advance at www.food4warriors.org. To learn more, call Leslie Miranda at 619-476-6041.See more events