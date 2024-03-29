Whole Health Month in Chula Vista

Come visit us on Wellness Wednesday to find out how to start YOUR Whole Health journey!

When: Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: 353 H Street Chula Vista, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Chula Vista VA Clinic Cost: Free





This event is part of a month long celebration of Whole Health for Veterans who prefer to visit the Chula Vista VA Clinic.

Stop by and learn about Whole Health, an approach to care that centers around what matters to YOU. Your San Diego health care team wants to get to know you as a person, and help you develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.

What is Whole Health?

Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports health and well-being for Veterans and employees. Whole Health

centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. Putting the person at the center of their health care is the essence of Whole Health. This process incorporates the whole person, including their gender, culture, language preferences, and other factors that make them a unique individual.

Whole Health is a VA Health Care Priority

“Support Veterans' Whole Health, their caregivers and survivors” is one of VA’s six health care priorities. Whole Health is

everywhere in VA health care settings, from primary care and mental health to specialty services, to Whole Health

coaching and well-being programs.

How can a Veteran get connected with Whole Health? Whole Health is a part of the system of care for Veterans and there are many ways to get involved.