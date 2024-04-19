New virtual class to learn about the impact of nutrition on Chronic Kidney Disease
Virtual Course - Prevent/Manage CKD
When:
Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call
There's a new course available for Veterans interested in learning more about ways nutrition can help manage or prevent chronic kidney disease (CKD). The course takes place the fourth Thursday of each month from 9:00 to 10:30am. Learn what CKD is, the importance of diet and exercise, and how medicines may affect levels of potassium and phosphorus in your body. You'll even get sample meal planning handouts.
Thu. May 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT
Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT
Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT