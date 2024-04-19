New virtual class to learn about the impact of nutrition on Chronic Kidney Disease

Virtual Course - Prevent/Manage CKD

When: Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am PT Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free Registration: Required





Call or ask your your primary care provider for a consult.​

There's a new course available for Veterans interested in learning more about ways nutrition can help manage or prevent chronic kidney disease (CKD). The course takes place the fourth Thursday of each month from 9:00 to 10:30am. Learn what CKD is, the importance of diet and exercise, and how medicines may affect levels of potassium and phosphorus in your body. You'll even get sample meal planning handouts.