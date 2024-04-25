Skip to Content

Patient Experience (PX) Week - Day One

PX Week - VA's Day of Thanksgiving

Own Your Moment and Be Thankful

When:

Mon. Apr 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

Events & Activities

  • “Own Your Moment” Poster with collage of employee selfies/team photos displayed at entranceways of the Medical Center and VA Community Clinics
  • Executive Leadership Team and appointed designees to greet and thank Veterans and Staff for their service. 
  • Volunteers to hand-out “Thank You” cards from school age children to Veterans and offer coffee or tea.
  • NFS will deliver a special themed meal with “Thank You” cards on the meal trays for our hospitalized Veterans.

