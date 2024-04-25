Patient Experience (PX) Week - Day One
Own Your Moment and Be Thankful
When:
Mon. Apr 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Events & Activities
- “Own Your Moment” Poster with collage of employee selfies/team photos displayed at entranceways of the Medical Center and VA Community Clinics
- Executive Leadership Team and appointed designees to greet and thank Veterans and Staff for their service.
- Volunteers to hand-out “Thank You” cards from school age children to Veterans and offer coffee or tea.
- NFS will deliver a special themed meal with “Thank You” cards on the meal trays for our hospitalized Veterans.