Patient Experience (PX) Week Day Two
Technology Tuesday and the VA Way
When:
Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
First Floor, Room 1525
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Events and Activities
- Connected Care Technology Fair w/ Connect the Vets Event from 10:00am - 1:00pm in conference room 1525.
- Various tables for information and demonstrations of technology related apps, tools, and programs. Services will have the opportunity to display/promote any tools, technology, or programs.
- Activities being planned to highlight technology at VA Community Clinics.
- WECARE Video – capturing what WECARE means to our employees.
- Healthcare Services-created slides with highlights of patient experience accomplishments from 2023 and initiatives for 2024.
- 10 – 4 Connect and Care Initiative and Video.