Skip to Content

Patient Experience (PX) Week Day Two

PX Week - Technology Tuesday and the VA Way

Technology Tuesday and the VA Way

When:

Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

First Floor, Room 1525

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

Events and Activities

  • Connected Care Technology Fair w/ Connect the Vets Event from 10:00am - 1:00pm in conference room 1525.
  • Various tables for information and demonstrations of technology related apps, tools, and programs. Services will have the opportunity to display/promote any tools, technology, or programs.
  • Activities being planned to highlight technology at VA Community Clinics.
  • WECARE Video – capturing what WECARE means to our employees.
  • Healthcare Services-created slides with highlights of patient experience accomplishments from 2023 and initiatives for 2024.
  • 10 – 4 Connect and Care Initiative and Video.

Last updated: