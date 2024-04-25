Skip to Content

Patient Experience (PX) Week Day Three

PX Week Day 3 Wellness Wednesday

Stay VA Strong with Wellness Wednesday

When:

Wed. May 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

First floor multipurpose room (MPR) - follow the signs

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

Events and Activities

  • Whole Health Wellness Fair from 10:00am - 1:00pm in the Multipurpose Room (MPR)
  • Movement-based activities (Tai Chi, Standing Yoga, etc.)
  • Wellness kits and snack packs
  • Nutrition Nuggets (Nutrition and Food Service education)
  • Whole Health self-care activities and nutrition nuggets classes at the VA Community Clinics
     

