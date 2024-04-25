Patient Experience (PX) Week Day Three
Stay VA Strong with Wellness Wednesday
When:
Wed. May 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
First floor multipurpose room (MPR) - follow the signs
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Events and Activities
- Whole Health Wellness Fair from 10:00am - 1:00pm in the Multipurpose Room (MPR)
- Movement-based activities (Tai Chi, Standing Yoga, etc.)
- Wellness kits and snack packs
- Nutrition Nuggets (Nutrition and Food Service education)
- Whole Health self-care activities and nutrition nuggets classes at the VA Community Clinics