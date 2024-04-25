Skip to Content

Patient Experience (PX) Week Day Four

PX Week - Diversity and Inclusion

Diversity is Welcome - We Serve All Veterans

When:

Thu. May 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

First floor multipurpose room (MPR)

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

Events and Activities

  • • Diversity and Inclusion Fair from 10:00am - 1:00pm in the multipurpose room (MPR)
  • Informational Tables for the below programs:
    • Women Veterans
    • LGBTQ+ Veterans
    • Homeless Veterans
    • Other Underserved/Marginalized Veterans
    • Social Work and Mental Health Services and Information
    • Virtual Health Resource Center – connected care options for rural Veterans
    • Special Emphasis Programs for Employees
  • Activities being planned to highlight the above topics at the VA Community Clinics

