Patient Experience (PX) Week Day Four
Diversity is Welcome - We Serve All Veterans
When:
Thu. May 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
First floor multipurpose room (MPR)
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Events and Activities
- • Diversity and Inclusion Fair from 10:00am - 1:00pm in the multipurpose room (MPR)
- Informational Tables for the below programs:
- Women Veterans
- LGBTQ+ Veterans
- Homeless Veterans
- Other Underserved/Marginalized Veterans
- Social Work and Mental Health Services and Information
- Virtual Health Resource Center – connected care options for rural Veterans
- Special Emphasis Programs for Employees
- Activities being planned to highlight the above topics at the VA Community Clinics