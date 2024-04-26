VA San Diego Annual VA 2K Walk and Roll

Take a Stroll to Better Health

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Meet at the UCSD doorway 3350 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





It's the 14th Annual National VA 2K Walk and Roll event to encourage healthy living and support homeless Veterans. Join us on Tuesday, May 15, 2024 at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center in La Jolla as well as the Chula Vista, Kearny Mesa, and Oceanside VA Clinics to participate. At the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center, the run/walk takes you through the UCSD campus and back to the medical center. It’s fun and you have a chance to break away and maybe meet new people along the way. Start anytime between 11:00am and 1:00pm. Participation can be anytime within the time window. Donations are accepted for items to help homeless Veterans. For more information, click on over to va.gov/wholehealth/va2k.