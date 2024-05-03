VA San Diego VA 2K Walk and Roll - Oceanside

Take a Stroll to Better Health

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: 1300 Rancho del Oro Drive Oceanside, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Oceanside VA Clinic Cost: Free





It's the 14th Annual National VA 2K Walk and Roll event to encourage healthy living and support homeless Veterans. Join us on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Oceanside VA Clinic. It’s fun and you have a chance to break away and maybe meet new people along the way. Start anytime between 11:00am and 1:00pm. Participation can be anytime within the time window. Donations are accepted for items to help homeless Veterans. For more information, click on over to va.gov/wholehealth/va2k.