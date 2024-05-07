Joint VA Research Week and Mental Health Awareness Month Celebration
Come and join us! Please mark your calendars.
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Multipurpose Room, First Floor
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for a JOINT celebration of VA Research Week and Mental Health Awareness Month!
Come and meet the research teams and learn more about research and mental health resources at your VA Medical Center and Clinics.
Play Scavenger Hunt Bingo, enjoy refreshments, and more!