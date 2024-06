Outreach Event/Resource Fair

When: Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: 8875 Aero Drive San Diego, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Kearny Mesa VA Clinic Cost: Free





We invite Veterans to join us at our VetFest Resource Fair in Kearny Mesa VA Clinic. The event provides an opportunity to enroll in VA healthcare, get screened for past toxic exposure, learn about VA benefits, file VA claims, and more.

Don't miss out! Please mark your calendars.