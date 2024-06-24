VA Mobile Medical Unit (Healthcare on Wheels) - El Centro MTS Station Serving our Homeless Veterans When: Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am PT Where: El Cajon MTS Station 352 S Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA Get directions on Google Maps to El Cajon MTS Station Cost: Free





The VA San Diego Healthcare System, in collaboration with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), proudly announce a new community effort to deliver care to homeless Veterans and Veterans in need across San Diego County. This effort will bring VA San Diego’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) van to MTS Trolley stations to offer on-the-spot services to Veterans including health care, urgent care, vaccines, and information about Veteran housing programs.

Please mark your calendars.

