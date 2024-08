Never Forget

When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT Where: Top deck of parking garage 1 (PG1) 3350 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego, CA Cost: Free





Save the date. Friday, September 20, 2024 at 10:00 am at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center. VA San Diego honors all Prisoners of War, former POWs, and those still Missing In Action. Sign up for reminders about this event as it gets closer.

