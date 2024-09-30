Skip to Content

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week - Day 4

Wellness & Vocational Enrichment Clinic

Job Fair - Put Your Career In Motion!

When:

Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Multipurpose Room (MPR)

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

We welcome you to join VA San Diego as we celebrate Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week. Members of the Wellness & Enrichment Clinic (WAVE) present a job and resource fair at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center Thursday, October 3 from 10:00am to 2:00 pm. Stop by to learn about CWT jobs and resources for Veterans.

