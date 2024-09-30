Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week - Day 4
Job Fair - Put Your Career In Motion!
When:
Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Multipurpose Room (MPR)
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
We welcome you to join VA San Diego as we celebrate Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week. Members of the Wellness & Enrichment Clinic (WAVE) present a job and resource fair at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center Thursday, October 3 from 10:00am to 2:00 pm. Stop by to learn about CWT jobs and resources for Veterans.