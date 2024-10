When: Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: 8875 Aero Drive San Diego, CA Cost: Free





In honor of Breast Cancer awareness month, the VA San Diego Women’s Health team is hosting a Women's Health Information Fair. Come learn more about all the Women’s Health offerings here at VA San Diego, schedule your mammogram in-person, walk to spread awareness, and more!

For more information, email sdcvamcwomenshealth@va.gov.

