Homeless Veteran care

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA San Diego health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:

Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing

Job training, life skills development, and education

Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail

Financial support to prevent homelessness

Treatment for addiction and depression

Health and dental care

Mobile health care in the community

VA San Diego’s Mobile Medical Unit brings essential primary care and preventive health services directly to veterans in the community. It helps expand access by traveling to rural and underserved areas, offering convenient on‑site exams, screenings, and consultations.

2026 Mobile Medical Unit Dates, Times, and Locations:

June 5, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

PATH

1250 6th Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

June 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

CARES,

Robb Field, San Diego, CA 92107

June 19, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Holiday

MMU Unavailable

June 26, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

12th & Imperial MTS Station

1255 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92110

July 3, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Holiday

MMU Unavailable

July 10, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Old Town MTS Station

4009 Taylor Street, San Diego, CA 92110

July 17, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Liberty Station Stand Down

San Diego, CA 92106

July 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Veterans Village of San Diego

4141 Pacific Hwy San Diego, CA 92110

July 31, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Palomar MTS Station

1265 Industrial Blvd, Chula Vista, CA 91911

August 7, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Veteran’s Villas/ Escondido MTS Station

1540 S. Escondido Blvd. Escondido, CA 92025

August 14, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

O Lot/ PATH

2115 Park Blvd. San Diego, CA 92110

August 21, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CARE event

To be determined

August 28, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

12th & Imperial MTS Station

1255 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92110

September 4, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Old Town MTS Station

4009 Taylor Street, San Diego, CA 92110

September 11, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Veterans Village of San Diego

4141 Pacific Hwy San Diego, CA 92110

September 18, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CARE event

To be determined

September 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

12th & Imperial MTS Station

1255 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92110