Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA San Diego health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Care we provide at VA San Diego health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA San Diego health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Mobile health care in the community
VA San Diego’s Mobile Medical Unit brings essential primary care and preventive health services directly to veterans in the community. It helps expand access by traveling to rural and underserved areas, offering convenient on‑site exams, screenings, and consultations.
2026 Mobile Medical Unit Dates, Times, and Locations:
June 5, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
PATH
1250 6th Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
June 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
CARES,
Robb Field, San Diego, CA 92107
June 19, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Holiday
MMU Unavailable
June 26, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
12th & Imperial MTS Station
1255 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92110
July 3, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Holiday
MMU Unavailable
July 10, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Old Town MTS Station
4009 Taylor Street, San Diego, CA 92110
July 17, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Liberty Station Stand Down
San Diego, CA 92106
July 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Veterans Village of San Diego
4141 Pacific Hwy San Diego, CA 92110
July 31, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Palomar MTS Station
1265 Industrial Blvd, Chula Vista, CA 91911
August 7, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Veteran’s Villas/ Escondido MTS Station
1540 S. Escondido Blvd. Escondido, CA 92025
August 14, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
O Lot/ PATH
2115 Park Blvd. San Diego, CA 92110
August 21, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
CARE event
To be determined
August 28, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
12th & Imperial MTS Station
1255 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92110
September 4, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Old Town MTS Station
4009 Taylor Street, San Diego, CA 92110
September 11, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Veterans Village of San Diego
4141 Pacific Hwy San Diego, CA 92110
September 18, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
CARE event
To be determined
September 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
12th & Imperial MTS Station
1255 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92110