Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA San Diego health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Tosha V. Jones

Veteran Experience Program Director

VA San Diego health care

Phone: 858-552-4392

Email: Tosha.Jones@va.gov

Johnny M. Lewis

Veteran Experience Specialist

VA San Diego health care

Phone: 858-552-4392

Email: Johnny.Lewis@va.gov

Roxane Rivers

Veteran Experience Specialist

VA San Diego health care

Phone: 858-552-4392

Email: Roxane.Rivers@va.gov

Tanisha Jackson

Veteran Experience Specialist

VA San Diego health care

Phone: 858-552-4392

Email: Tanisha.Jackson@va.gov

Judy Tellez

Veteran Experience Representative

VA San Diego health care

Phone: 858-552-4392

Email: Judy.Tellez@va.gov

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
