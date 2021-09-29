Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA San Diego health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Tosha V. Jones
Veteran Experience Program Director
VA San Diego health care
Phone: 858-552-4392
Email: Tosha.Jones@va.gov
Johnny M. Lewis
Veteran Experience Specialist
VA San Diego health care
Phone: 858-552-4392
Email: Johnny.Lewis@va.gov
Roxane Rivers
Veteran Experience Specialist
VA San Diego health care
Phone: 858-552-4392
Email: Roxane.Rivers@va.gov
Tanisha Jackson
Veteran Experience Specialist
VA San Diego health care
Phone: 858-552-4392
Email: Tanisha.Jackson@va.gov
Judy Tellez
Veteran Experience Representative
VA San Diego health care
Phone: 858-552-4392
Email: Judy.Tellez@va.gov
Care we provide at VA San Diego health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights