Imperial Valley VA Clinic
In this clinic, we provide primary care and specialty health services, including telehealth services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Imperial Valley VA Clinic in El Centro. This clinic operates like a doctor’s office where patients are seen by SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT.
Location and contact information
Address
1501 West Main Street
El Centro, CA 92243-2211
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
The VA San Diego Healthcare System has three types of medical transportation services as follows:
- Veterans Transportation Service (VTS): 858-552-7572. Call 2-10 business days in advance to schedule rides. Free of charge. No rules of eligibility apply. VTS serves San Diego area and surrounding communities as far south as Chula Vista and as far east at El Cajon. VTS can transport Veterans able to walk as well as those that uses canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs and powered scooters. Vans are equipped with hydraulic lifts.
- Special Mode Transportation: 858-552-7572
Specialized transportation for severely disabled Veterans. Eligibility criteria apply. For inquiries, call
.
- Disabled American Veterans (DAV): 858-552-8585, ext. 57470. Call two weeks in advance to schedule rides. Free of charge. No rules of eligibility apply. DAV serves San Diego, El Centro, Oceanside and Escondido. DAV can transport Veterans able to walk as well as those that use canes, crutches and walkers. DAV vans are not equipped with hydraulic lifts and cannot transport Veterans in wheelchairs.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county.
Community transportation resources
- Metropolitan Transit Service (MTS):
- North County Lift Van:
- F.A.C.T. Transportation: 1-
- Rides In Sight
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Reimbursement of travel expenses related to appointments in the VA San Diego Healthcare System can be provided to Veterans meeting VA eligibility criteria. To see if you qualify and for questions you may have, please call 858-552-7572.
Other services at VA San Diego health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Notice to Patients
Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Case management and care coordination
- Crisis intervention
- Housing resources
- Substance abuse and mental health care
- Caregiver support
- Advanced directives
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health, Audiology, Pharmacy, Social Work, Nutrition, Gastroenterology
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation, Sleep Medicine, Weight Management, Pain Management
- Primary care