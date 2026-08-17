Imperial Valley VA Clinic

The VA San Diego Healthcare System has three types of medical transportation services as follows:

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS): 858-552-7572 . Call 2-10 business days in advance to schedule rides. Free of charge. No rules of eligibility apply. VTS serves San Diego area and surrounding communities as far south as Chula Vista and as far east at El Cajon. VTS can transport Veterans able to walk as well as those that uses canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs and powered scooters. Vans are equipped with hydraulic lifts.

. Call 2-10 business days in advance to schedule rides. Free of charge. No rules of eligibility apply. VTS serves San Diego area and surrounding communities as far south as Chula Vista and as far east at El Cajon. VTS can transport Veterans able to walk as well as those that uses canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs and powered scooters. Vans are equipped with hydraulic lifts. Special Mode Transportation: 858-552-7572

Specialized transportation for severely disabled Veterans. Eligibility criteria apply. For inquiries, call .

Specialized transportation for severely disabled Veterans. Eligibility criteria apply. For inquiries, call . Disabled American Veterans (DAV): 858-552-8585, ext. 57470. Call two weeks in advance to schedule rides. Free of charge. No rules of eligibility apply. DAV serves San Diego, El Centro, Oceanside and Escondido. DAV can transport Veterans able to walk as well as those that use canes, crutches and walkers. DAV vans are not equipped with hydraulic lifts and cannot transport Veterans in wheelchairs.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county.

Community transportation resources

Metropolitan Transit Service (MTS):

North County Lift Van:

F.A.C.T. Transportation : 1-

: 1- Rides In Sight

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Reimbursement of travel expenses related to appointments in the VA San Diego Healthcare System can be provided to Veterans meeting VA eligibility criteria. To see if you qualify and for questions you may have, please call 858-552-7572.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits