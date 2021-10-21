VA San Diego Healthcare System to Open Kearny Mesa Clinic
PRESS RELEASE
October 21, 2021
San Diego , CA — VA San Diego Healthcare System will officially transition health care services from its current Mission Valley location to the new Kearny Mesa VA Clinic at 8875 Aero Drive, San Diego, CA 92123, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in November.
The new 135,000-square-foot property stretching over almost eight acres will expand much needed services for an estimated 600 to 800 Veterans daily.
“We’re excited and honored to be able to provide the highest quality care for our Veterans in a setting that maximizes the latest technology and aesthetics,” said Dr. Robert Smith, VASDHS director. “The clinic will also greatly expand access and convenience for some of the services our patients need and use most.”
To manage the approximately 30 outpatient services it offers, the clinic will add an additional 100 staff to fill various roles throughout the facility. Veterans can expect the following services at the new clinic:
- Allergy
- Audiology
- Dental
- Dermatology
- Diabetes
- Gastrointestinal
- Health Benefits and Enrollment
- Laboratory Services
- Nutrition
- Mental Health
- Military to VA
- My HealtheVet
- Optometry
- Orthopedics
- Pain Management
- Pharmacy
- Physical and Occupational Therapy
- Podiatry
- Prosthetics
- Primary Care
- Radiology
- Rheumatology
- Sleep
- Social Work
- Telemedicine/Tele-retinal Imaging
- Urology
- Women’s Health
Current appointments at the Mission Valley Clinic will conclude on Oct. 29. All Veterans who currently receive services in Mission Valley will be notified of the change. Appointments at the new clinic will begin Nov. 15.
For more information on the new Kearny Mesa VA Clinic, please visit www.sandiego.va.gov.