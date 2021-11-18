Center for Pain and Headache Research

What is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)?

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation or TMS, is non-invasive, utilizing magnetic fields to stimulate brain cells in a target area. It is currently FDA approved for treating depression symptoms and migraine headaches.

Our YouTube video details TMS’s uses, benefits, and walks you through the process of receiving and completing treatment.

Watch this video to see the impact TMS treatment had on one veteran.

Our current research

Long Term Efficacy of Neuronavigation Guided rTMS in Alleviating Gulf War Illness Related Headaches and Pain Symptoms.

This study aims to assess the effect of repetitive TMS (rTMS) on alleviating headache, joint and muscle pain of Gulf War veterans. NCT04182659 Must be a veteran (18-65 years old) who served in the Gulf War between 1990-1991 Must experience persistent symptoms like headaches, migraines, and overall daily muscle and joint pain. 15 visits over 3 months Compensation of up to $550

This study aims to assess the effect of repetitive TMS (rTMS) on alleviating headache, joint and muscle pain, and co-morbid symptoms of Gulf War veterans. NCT04046536 Must be a veteran (18-65 years old) who served in the Gulf War between 1990-1991 Must experience persistent symptoms like headaches, migraines, and overall daily muscle and joint pain. Must have symptoms of depression 15 visits over 3 months Compensation of up to $550

This study aims to assess the long-term effect of repetitive TMS (rTMS) in managing MTBI related headaches for up to 2-3 months. NCT03314584 Must be 18-60 years old Have headaches due to a traumatic brain injury 17 visits over 3 months Compensation of up to $730

This study aims to assess the long-term effect of repetitive TMS (rTMS) in managing MTBI related headaches for up to 2-3 months. NCT03314584 Phantom Limb Pain Research Study. This study will assess the effect of repetitive TMS (rTMS) with and without theta burst stimulation (TBS) in treating phantom limb pain. Must be 18-50 years old Have phantom limb pain due to amputation 7 visits over 2 months

Research Study. This study will assess the effect of repetitive TMS (rTMS) with and without theta burst stimulation (TBS) in treating phantom limb pain.

If you are interested in the studies, please contact our lab at 858-210-8908. If you are not interested in participating in a study, but still interested in receiving TMS treatment, please contact your primary care physician to schedule an evaluation with the La Jolla TMS Pain Clinic.

Recently published studies

For questions and additional information, please call the Center for Pain and Headache Research at 858-210-8908 or send an email to SDCVAMCCPHR@va.gov.

Center for Pain and Headache Research

Bldg. 23 - VMRF

San Diego VAMC

858-210-8908

M-F, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.