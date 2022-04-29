Community Living Center-Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP)/Short-Term Acute Rehabilitation
The Acute Rehabilitation Program on CLC provides a team approach to the care of Veterans with complex conditions. Physicians, therapists, nurses, and other professionals work with Veterans who require intensive rehabilitation to reach their highest level of function and independence.
Scope of Services
We provide rehabilitation services to Veterans with disabling conditions, including:
- Stroke
- Amputation
- Hip and knee replacements
- Spine surgery
- Bone fractures
Services not currently provided are as follows:
- Ventilator-dependent care
- Spinal cord injury
- Traumatic brain injury
- Medical or assistive equipment that is not medically necessary
Admission Criteria
The following are the criteria for admission:
- Willing and able to do an average of 2-3 hours of therapy per day
- Have mobility, self-care and communication problems that need at least two types of therapy (physical and speech therapy), pain management, wound care, and/or cognitive rehab
- Have reachable goals
- Medically stable for at least 24 hours
- The discharge will be to where you were living before the hospitalization or to other living options that have the needed support systems.
Discharge Criteria
Below are the discharge criteria:
- You have achieved your treatment goals.
- You're ready to move to a higher or lower level of care than what we offer.
- You are no longer making progress toward goals and no new goals have been identified.
- You request discharge from the program.
- You have not been participating in the program.
- You are unable to actively and safely participate in the program.