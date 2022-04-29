Community Living Center-Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP)/Short-Term Acute Rehabilitation

Scope of Services

We provide rehabilitation services to Veterans with disabling conditions, including:

Stroke

Amputation

Hip and knee replacements

Spine surgery

Bone fractures

Services not currently provided are as follows:

Ventilator-dependent care

Spinal cord injury

Traumatic brain injury

Medical or assistive equipment that is not medically necessary

Admission Criteria

The following are the criteria for admission:

Willing and able to do an average of 2-3 hours of therapy per day

Have mobility, self-care and communication problems that need at least two types of therapy (physical and speech therapy), pain management, wound care, and/or cognitive rehab

Have reachable goals

Medically stable for at least 24 hours

The discharge will be to where you were living before the hospitalization or to other living options that have the needed support systems.

Discharge Criteria

Below are the discharge criteria: