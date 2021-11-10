Six Ways My HealtheVet Can Benefit You

Pharmacy - Refill your VA prescriptions, track delivery, receive shipment email notifications and much more

- Refill your VA prescriptions, track delivery, receive shipment email notifications and much more Secure Messaging - Communicate with your health care team members as you might by email

- Communicate with your health care team members as you might by email Appointments - Track and get email reminders for upcoming VA medical appointments, schedule appointments with your Primary Care provider and a variety of other specialty clinics as well as view up to two years of past appointments

- Track and get email reminders for upcoming VA medical appointments, schedule appointments with your Primary Care provider and a variety of other specialty clinics as well as view up to two years of past appointments Health Records - View, print or download your VA lab results, medical notes, images and other health information with the Blue Button feature

- View, print or download your VA lab results, medical notes, images and other health information with the Blue Button feature Personal Health Record - Record, track, and store your personal health information from non-VA health care providers in one, secure, online location

- Record, track, and store your personal health information from non-VA health care providers in one, secure, online location Medical Library - Learn more about your health and how to stay healthy exploring two extensive and trusted online medical libraries

Get Started Today

Visit My HealtheVet and click the green Register button making sure to check the box next to VA Patient as your relationship to the VA.

Avoiding Common Account Registration Issues

You can avoid the two most common problems VA patients have while registering, In-Person Authenticating, and accessing upgraded account features by:

Including your exact name as it appears on your VA prescription labels or VA patient ID card when you register online If your VA prescription labels or VA patient ID card lists your full middle name, enter your full middle name in your My Health e Vet account If your VA prescription labels or VA patient ID card lists only your middle initial, enter only your middle initial If you do not have a middle name, leave the field blank

Checking the “VA Patient” box when you register online If you have ever received health care from the VA and you want access to all upgraded My Health e Vet features, make sure you check the “VA Patient” box Checking the “VA Patient” box tells the system to match your account to Department of Veterans Affairs records



Upgrade Your Account

To enjoy the fullest benefits of My HealtheVet – including the site’s most popular features – you’ll need to prove your identity as a security measure to protect patient privacy.

In Person

During your next VA visit, show a valid government-issued photo ID to a designated VA staff member and electronically sign a HealtheVet release of information form (VA Form 10-5345a) at one of the following locations:

La Jolla VA Medical Center - Primary Care clinic clerk or Release of Information Office

- Primary Care clinic clerk or Release of Information Office Chula Vista VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk or Eligibility and Enrollment Office

- Primary Care clinic clerk or Eligibility and Enrollment Office Escondido VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk or front desk reception clerk

- Primary Care clinic clerk or front desk reception clerk Imperial Valley VA Clinic - Front desk reception clerk

- Front desk reception clerk Kearny Mesa VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk, Eligibility and Enrollment Office or Release of Information Office

- Primary Care clinic clerk, Eligibility and Enrollment Office or Release of Information Office Oceanside VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk, Eligibility and Enrollment Office or Release of Information Office

- Primary Care clinic clerk, Eligibility and Enrollment Office or Release of Information Office Sorrento Valley VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk

Online Using a Sign-in Partner (DS Logon Premium or ID.me)

From the sign-in page, sign in to your Advanced My HealtheVet account using a Sign-in Partner Select the Upgrade Now button Check the certification box to verify you are the owner of the My HealtheVet account Select Continue Check the Accept My HealtheVet Terms & Conditions box Select Continue After selecting Continue, your My HealtheVet account will upgrade to a Premium account

Via VA Video Connect with VA San Diego’s Release of Information Office

Call 858-642-3661 Press 4 Then press 1 A VA San Diego ROI staff member will assist you

Have on hand:

A valid government-issued photo ID A valid secondary form of ID when your primary ID does not match your official VA medical record (in cases such as recent name changes)

Questions?

Call the My HealtheVet Help Desk at 877-327-0022 or 800-877-8339

(TTY), Monday - Friday, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Central Time.

Learn more about MyHealtheVet