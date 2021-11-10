My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet is VA’s online health care portal, which offers Veterans, active duty military personnel, their dependents and caregivers anytime, anywhere access to VA health care information and services. It is designed to help improve your health care by providing you one-stop, online access to better manage your overall health and to make informed health care decisions 24/7.
Six Ways My HealtheVet Can Benefit You
- Pharmacy - Refill your VA prescriptions, track delivery, receive shipment email notifications and much more
- Secure Messaging - Communicate with your health care team members as you might by email
- Appointments - Track and get email reminders for upcoming VA medical appointments, schedule appointments with your Primary Care provider and a variety of other specialty clinics as well as view up to two years of past appointments
- Health Records - View, print or download your VA lab results, medical notes, images and other health information with the Blue Button feature
- Personal Health Record - Record, track, and store your personal health information from non-VA health care providers in one, secure, online location
- Medical Library - Learn more about your health and how to stay healthy exploring two extensive and trusted online medical libraries
Get Started Today
Visit My HealtheVet and click the green Register button making sure to check the box next to VA Patient as your relationship to the VA.
Avoiding Common Account Registration Issues
You can avoid the two most common problems VA patients have while registering, In-Person Authenticating, and accessing upgraded account features by:
- Including your exact name as it appears on your VA prescription labels or VA patient ID card when you register online
- If your VA prescription labels or VA patient ID card lists your full middle name, enter your full middle name in your My HealtheVet account
- If your VA prescription labels or VA patient ID card lists only your middle initial, enter only your middle initial
- If you do not have a middle name, leave the field blank
- Checking the “VA Patient” box when you register online
- If you have ever received health care from the VA and you want access to all upgraded My HealtheVet features, make sure you check the “VA Patient” box Checking the “VA Patient” box tells the system to match your account to Department of Veterans Affairs records
Upgrade Your Account
To enjoy the fullest benefits of My HealtheVet – including the site’s most popular features – you’ll need to prove your identity as a security measure to protect patient privacy.
In Person
During your next VA visit, show a valid government-issued photo ID to a designated VA staff member and electronically sign a HealtheVet release of information form (VA Form 10-5345a) at one of the following locations:
- La Jolla VA Medical Center - Primary Care clinic clerk or Release of Information Office
- Chula Vista VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk or Eligibility and Enrollment Office
- Escondido VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk or front desk reception clerk
- Imperial Valley VA Clinic - Front desk reception clerk
- Kearny Mesa VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk, Eligibility and Enrollment Office or Release of Information Office
- Oceanside VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk, Eligibility and Enrollment Office or Release of Information Office
- Sorrento Valley VA Clinic - Primary Care clinic clerk
Online Using a Sign-in Partner (DS Logon Premium or ID.me)
- From the sign-in page, sign in to your Advanced My HealtheVet account using a Sign-in Partner
- Select the Upgrade Now button
- Check the certification box to verify you are the owner of the My HealtheVet account
- Select Continue
- Check the Accept My HealtheVet Terms & Conditions box
- Select Continue
- After selecting Continue, your My HealtheVet account will upgrade to a Premium account
Via VA Video Connect with VA San Diego’s Release of Information Office
- Call 858-642-3661
- Press 4
- Then press 1
- A VA San Diego ROI staff member will assist you
Have on hand:
- A valid government-issued photo ID
- A valid secondary form of ID when your primary ID does not match your official VA medical record (in cases such as recent name changes)
Questions?
- Call the My HealtheVet Help Desk at 877-327-0022 or 800-877-8339
(TTY), Monday - Friday, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Central Time.