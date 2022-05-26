Pharmacy Check-In & Pick-Up Procedures for the San Diego VA Outpatient Pharmacy (La Jolla)
Below are the questions and answers for the outpatient pharmacy pick-up/check-in process:
Do I need to obtain a ticket number?
- Yes, all patients must check in first and obtain a ticket number to see if a prescription is ready for pick-up or to speak with a pharmacist.
Where do I obtain a ticket number?
- Check in at the Pharmacy Kiosk in the waiting room across the hall (Room 1502) to obtain a ticket number.
How do I obtain a ticket number?
- Scan your Veterans ID card to check in.
- If your name appears on the next screen, click on “Proceed to Ticketing,” then “Check In & Print Ticket.”
- If you get an error message on the next screen that states, “Unable to match the Social Security Number entered,” please do not proceed to ticketing. Instead, click on “Previous Screen,” then click “Select here” to enter your social security number manually. Please wait for a * symbol to show up for each number entered before entering the next number. Afterward, click on “Proceed to Ticketing,” then “Check In & Print Ticket.”
What are the differences between the two television screens?
- If your name appears on the Prescription Ready screen, please proceed to the pick-up line and wait for Window 1 or 2.
- If you would like to speak to a pharmacist, please wait for your ticket number to be called and then proceed to the Window listed on the Ticket Status screen.
Does every ticket number get called?
- Not every ticket number will be called. Either your ticket number will be called, OR your name will show up on the screen when your prescription is ready.
- Tickets are called in numerical order. If your ticket number was skipped and your prescription was just ordered today for window pick-up, then your prescription is likely being filled.
- Please wait for your name to show up on the screen before going to the pick-up line and wait for Window 1 or 2.
- If it has been over 30 minutes and you do not see your name on the screen, please proceed to the pick-up line and wait for Window 1 or 2 to check on the status of the prescription. You may also request counseling here.
What if I missed my ticket number?
- Ticket numbers are called in numerical order. If you missed your ticket number, it might be called again sometime afterward. However, if you do not hear your ticket number being called again, please proceed to Window 4 or 5 and wait for assistance.
Are there any other prescriptions that I need to pick up?
- Please check to ensure that all prescriptions are in the bag before leaving the pharmacy. If there are prescriptions missing, please request to speak to a pharmacist. You will either be given a ticket number if you do not already have one or directed to Window 4 or 5.