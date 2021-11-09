Smoking and tobacco cessation
The Smoking and Tobacco Cessation helps Veterans quit smoking for good. Success at quitting tobacco depends on mastering nicotine addiction and changing tobacco use behaviors. Groups provide counseling and support to address both of these aspects of tobacco addiction. You are three times more likely to quit successfully if you receive both medicine and counseling.
Tobacco Cessation Groups
- Meet weekly for 60 minutes.
- You can start attending at any time.
- You will receive counseling on behavior change, support and medications to help you stop using tobacco
- These are drop-in groups: No referral or appointment is needed
- There is no co-pay for attending tobacco cessation treatment
We are currently offering group participation by Video and Telephone conference only.
NO APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED. VETERANS CAN ATTEND ANY GROUP. Please contact listed group leader prior to your first group and provide your name and last 4 of social security to facilitate privacy. You will receive a link to the video connection if you would like to join by video.
Locations:
San Diego VA Medical Center
Every Tuesday, 12:00–1:00 p.m., La Jolla 2-North, Room 2436.
Check-in at Mental health clinic window (2-North)
VA Chula Vista Clinic
Every Thursday, 1:00–2:00 pm, Suite 133
Check in at primary care clinic desk
VA Mission Valley Clinic
Every Tuesday 1:00-2:00 p.m., 2nd floor, Room 2141
Check-in at Mental Health clinic window
VA Oceanside Clinic
Every Monday, 1:00–2:00 p.m., Oceanside, 2nd Floor, Conference Room A.
Check-in at Blue Primary Care clinic desk
For more information, please contact 858-642-3436 or see our
For general information about the program, please call 858-642-3903.
Pharmacy Telephone Tobacco Cessation Clinic
The Pharmacy Telephone Clinic provides telephone counseling and medications for quitting tobacco use. To enroll, call 858-642-3903.