Smoking and tobacco cessation

Tobacco Cessation Groups

Meet weekly for 60 minutes.

You can start attending at any time.

You will receive counseling on behavior change, support and medications to help you stop using tobacco

These are drop-in groups: No referral or appointment is needed

There is no co-pay for attending tobacco cessation treatment

We are currently offering group participation by Video and Telephone conference only.



NO APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED. VETERANS CAN ATTEND ANY GROUP. Please contact listed group leader prior to your first group and provide your name and last 4 of social security to facilitate privacy. You will receive a link to the video connection if you would like to join by video.

Locations:

San Diego VA Medical Center

Every Tuesday, 12:00–1:00 p.m., La Jolla 2-North, Room 2436.

Check-in at Mental health clinic window (2-North)



VA Chula Vista Clinic

Every Thursday, 1:00–2:00 pm, Suite 133

Check in at primary care clinic desk



VA Mission Valley Clinic

Every Tuesday 1:00-2:00 p.m., 2nd floor, Room 2141

Check-in at Mental Health clinic window



VA Oceanside Clinic

Every Monday, 1:00–2:00 p.m., Oceanside, 2nd Floor, Conference Room A.

Check-in at Blue Primary Care clinic desk

For more information, please contact 858-642-3436 or see our