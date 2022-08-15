Spinal Cord Injury and Associated Disorders (SCI/D) Rehabilitation Services
New advances in healthcare help people with spinal cord injury and disorders (SCI/D) lead full lives. As a result, veterans with SCI/D can resume active roles in their families, communities, and the workplace. The CARF Accredited System of Care provides expertise to help Veterans with SCI/D achieve their goals.
Our team creates a rehab program for each person and their injury or illness. Your doctor will lead the team to work with you and your family to reach your rehab goals. Team members depend on many factors, including needs and resources.
Your rehab team may include, but is not limited to, these members:
- Veteran and family
- Physician
- Rehabilitation Nurse
- Physical Therapist
- Occupational Therapist
- Recreational Therapist
- Pharmacist
- Registered Dietician
- Clinical Social Worker
- Speech/Language Pathologist,
- Psychiatrist, Psychologist, or Neuropsychologist
- Orthotist and Prosthetist
- Case Manager
- Spiritual Support
- Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)
The team will help you create a home routine to take care of your bladder, bowels, and skin. In addition, they will help to teach you about topics related to your injury through SCI/D group classes and one-on-one. During your stay, the team will aid you in becoming as independent as possible.
As you move forward in your rehab program, your day may stretch longer. Family members and partners are welcome to take part in your rehab activities to help you reach your goals.
Typical Day
You will be busy! You will be out of bed and involved in therapy, dining, and personal care as soon as you’re safe to do so. A daily schedule will be provided to assist in mapping your plan of care.
- Schedule starts at 7:30 am and ends at 4:15 pm
- Minimum of 15 hours of therapy per week
- Saturday/Sunday - limited therapies
Rehab Team Meeting
We conduct weekly meetings to cover the following topics:
- Plan of care
- Length of stay
- Discharge planning
- Progress
- Short- and long-term goals
- Patient and family learning needs
Our SCI/D team works hard to give you the best care and support you need to reach your rehab goals. We track your progress and satisfaction throughout your rehab program. We value your input and use your suggestions to make the program better.
Our SCI/D team will provide you with treatment and services after you go home. These services are here to give you support during your ongoing recovery.
SCI Home Health Care
The SCI/D home health nurse and the social worker will ensure you have moved smoothly from hospital to home. The home health nurse will also ensure that your caretaker knows how to care for you. They will also check that all equipment needs are met. If you have issues like lack of caretaker training or equipment, the SCI/D home health nurse will act as your point of contact to ensure your needs are met.
SCI Outpatient Clinic
The SCI/D outpatient nurse can help you with any issues that come up after you go home. The outpatient team will follow up with you at three and 12 months to monitor your progress. If you need to contact the outpatient team, you can reach them at 858-642-3184 or via Secure Message.
Telehealth
Online services are also available. For example, you can have video visits with your team or send secure messages. In addition, we try different ways to contact your team to provide support and fill any gaps in care.
Contact Us