Spinal Cord Injury and Associated Disorders (SCI/D) Rehabilitation Services

The team will help you create a home routine to take care of your bladder, bowels, and skin. In addition, they will help to teach you about topics related to your injury through SCI/D group classes and one-on-one. During your stay, the team will aid you in becoming as independent as possible.

As you move forward in your rehab program, your day may stretch longer. Family members and partners are welcome to take part in your rehab activities to help you reach your goals.

Typical Day

You will be busy! You will be out of bed and involved in therapy, dining, and personal care as soon as you’re safe to do so. A daily schedule will be provided to assist in mapping your plan of care.

Schedule starts at 7:30 am and ends at 4:15 pm

Minimum of 15 hours of therapy per week

Saturday/Sunday - limited therapies

Rehab Team Meeting

We conduct weekly meetings to cover the following topics: