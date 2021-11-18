UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley and MTS/NCTD Bus Route Modification
New UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley is opening on Sunday, November 21, 2021. And please be aware of the upcoming changes to the MTS/NCTD bus routes.
UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley Opening
Effective Sunday, November 21, 2021, the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley will be open, including a convenient stop near the San Diego VA Medical Center. The trolley can be an efficient way to commute to/from the Medical Center. For additional information regarding the trolley stops and schedules, visit the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley Extension website.
MTS/NCTD Bus Route Modification
All MTS and NCTD bus routes have been modified and will no longer pick-up or drop-off inside the VA Medical Center campus, effective Sunday, November 21, 2021. The new pick-up or drop-off location will be directly off Via La Jolla Drive, just north of the main entrance to the Medical Center. For additional information regarding these changes, please visit the MTS website.