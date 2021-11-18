UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley and MTS/NCTD Bus Route Modification

MTS/NCTD Bus Route Modification

All MTS and NCTD bus routes have been modified and will no longer pick-up or drop-off inside the VA Medical Center campus, effective Sunday, November 21, 2021. The new pick-up or drop-off location will be directly off Via La Jolla Drive, just north of the main entrance to the Medical Center. For additional information regarding these changes, please visit the MTS website.