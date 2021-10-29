Research Opportunities
VA San Diego Healthcare System & Veterans Medical Research Foundation (VMRF) invite you to participate in some of our volunteer human subjects research programs conducted by VA San Diego Healthcare System researchers. All of these studies are approved by our local Institutional Review Board (a group of diverse members from the VA and the community) and must meet strict standards for research and ethics.
Please review the studies posted below and then contact the person listed on the study sheet.
NOTE: If you would like to sign-up for a study, please print a copy of the specific study sheet to bring with you to your appointment. This will help VA staff in directing you to the appropriate office. We hope you will benefit from participating in these studies. Thank you again for helping your Veterans and your community.
Cancer/Cancer Prevention
Memory
- Brain Function and Brain Structure of Human Memory
- Cognitive and Biomarker Profiles of Accurate and Inaccurate MCI Diagnosis
Mental Health
- Brain Body Basis of Mental Health
- Brain Stimulation for Mental Health
- Connecting Women to Care: Treatment for Military Sexual Trauma
- Single Visit fMRI Study
- Treatment for Hoarding Disorder
Pain and Headache
- Relieving Headache, Muscle, and Joint Pain using TMS
- rTMS in alleviating Pain and Co-morbid symptoms in Gulf War Veterans
- TMS for Traumatic Brain Injury related Headaches
Parkinson's Disease
- Cognition in Parkinson's Disease
- Traumatic Brain Injury in Parkinson's Disease: Impact on Cognition and Brain Structure
PTSD/TBI
- Cannabidiol and Psychotherapy for PTSD (CBD-PE Study)
- Computer-Based Treatment Study for PTSD
- Everyday Forgetting Study for Veterans with or Without History of TBI
- fMRI Study Seeking People Interested in taking Zoloft for PTSD, Depression, or Anxiety
- Psychotherapy for Moral Injury and Loss
- Trauma Informed Guilt Reduction (TrlGR) Intervention
Other