Ms. Sachs was appointed as the Acting Associate Director for the VA San Diego Healthcare System in November 2025. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing various administrative operations including Engineering, Financial Management, Health Administration, Supply Chain Management, Environmental Health and Safety, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Services). Additionally, she serves as the executive liaison for Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3 Human Resources.

Ms. Sachs holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Psychology from the University of Redlands and a Master of Social Work from San Diego State University. She is a licensed clinical social worker, graduate of the VISN 22 Leadership Development Institute (LDI), a VHA certified mentor, and has a Green Belt certification in Lean.

Her VA career began in 2007 as a clinical social worker with the VASDHS Home Based Primary Care and the Contract Nursing Home Program. In 2008, she joined the Returning Combat Veteran Care Management Team as a Case Manager and served as Acting Program Manager from 2008 to 2009. In 2012, Ms. Sachs transitioned to the role of Health System Specialist to the Associate Director for Patient Care Services, before becoming the Health System Specialist for the Chief of Staff. During this period, she also served as the Acting Director of Occupational Health.

Since May 2022, Ms. Sachs has been serving as the VASDHS Assistant Director, where her responsibilities included overseeing Police and Security Service, Environmental Management Service, Public Affairs, and the Veteran Experience Program. She also acted as the executive liaison to the HSA 5.3 Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service, Veterans Canteen Service, and Community Clinics.