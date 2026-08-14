Dr. Frank P. Pearson is the Director of the VA San Diego Healthcare System.

Dr. Pearson is the Director of the VA San Diego Healthcare System effective January 2023.

Dr. Pearson previously served as a Director at the VA Syracuse Healthcare System from August 2020 to December 2022.

Dr. Pearson, a retired US Navy Captain, held the position of Chief Executive Director of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, before moving to VHA.

His previous positions include Chief Operating Officer of Naval Hospital Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, and Chief Operating Officer of Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California. He earned his doctorate and master’s degree in physical therapy from Baylor University and a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from A.T. Still University’s Arizona School of Health Sciences.