VA San Diego Seasonal Flu Shots 2021

Free seasonal flu shots (for all enrolled Veterans in the VA health care) are available from October 1 - December 30, 2021, at the San Diego VA medical center and community clinics.

Flu vaccines are highly recommended to reduce the chance of getting sick with flu and to prevent the spread of flu to others.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for Veterans to get their flu shot and stay safe.

"It's free, it's available at various locations, it's quick and easy, and most importantly, it could save your life or the life of someone you love. In addition, flu shot vaccination protects you against influenza virus infection. So no one needs the flu, and COVID-19, too!" said VASDHS Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. David Looney.

PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR FAMILY – GET YOUR FLU SHOT!

For more information, please see our 2021 Veteran Flu Shot Program Flyer.