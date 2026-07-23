Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program
Are you a new graduate registered nurse (RN)? The VA San Diego Healthcare System (VASDHS) is a great place to begin your career as a new graduate RN! VASDHS has two different new graduate RN residency programs: Transition to Practice (TTP) & PB-RNR. Interested parties can learn more about the TTP program by clicking on “Related links” below or by contacting TTP Program Director Ashley Wilson at Ashley.Wilson10@va.gov. We invite all interested and qualified BSN graduates to apply for an upcoming PB-RNR cohort.
We recognize that to be successful, a new graduate RN requires support in many forms. The PB-RNR program is a 12-month experience for recent BSN graduates that allows them to work as confident and experienced RNs as they transition from student to their first professional RN role.
Our highly competitive program is limited to 8 participants annually (typically 4 in the Spring and 4 in the Fall). VASDHS seeks new graduate registered nurses who are driven, mission-centric, compassionate, resilient, adaptable and possess practical interpersonal skills to be effective change agents. PB-RNR is an intensive 12-month program that utilizes a four-phase curriculum to prepare the new graduate RN to transition to a competent nurse by rotating through various ambulatory, CORE (med-surg & psych), acute care, interdisciplinary and specialty settings. VASDHS provides residents with a robust network of preceptors, subject matter experts and other resources that have strong organizational knowledge, as well as leadership skills.
About the PB-RNR Program
The mission of the San Diego VA PB-RNR is to provide a one-year transition to practice training program for post baccalaureate registered nurses supporting role socialization through robust, Veteran-centric clinical and didactic learning experiences. The PB-RNR offers new nurses the opportunity to gain confidence and competence through enhancing the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to care for our nation’s Veterans.
- Engage in a 12-month training program that fosters a supportive learning and working environment, enabling you to perform as an experienced RN at the program’s conclusion
- Participate in supervised and precepted clinical experience, with graduated autonomy as competency is demonstrated
- Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings, gaining experience developing and growing your skills and knowledge alongside expert colleagues
- Understand the continuum of care across the entire VA health care system
- Attend biweekly didactic instruction and seminars, experiential learning opportunities and simulation exercises
- Rotate through a variety of units/clinics, including Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, and Mental Health.
- Shadow a variety of interdisciplinary and advanced-practice team members
- Veteran-centered practice environment to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to, “Care for those who have served in our nation’s military”
- Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us and fulfilling the VA’s mission to ensure that Veterans receive the highest quality of care in a safe environment
Salary & Benefits
- Nights, weekends and paid federal holidays off
- Receive a stipend (salary of $68,396 as of AY2026-2027) over the course of the year
- Accrue annual and sick leave starting from day one
- Eligible for health benefits, including medical, dental and vision
- Structured mentoring opportunities
- Understand the continuum of care across the entire healthcare system
- Veteran-centric learning and practice environment
Note: PB-RNR nurse residents are classified as health professions trainees (HPTs) and hold temporary employment status within the VA. As temporary employees, Nurse Residents may not be eligible for certain benefits afforded to permanent employees, such as retirement and life insurance. Upon completion of the year-long residency program, there is no obligation for continued employment. After successful completion of the residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the VA San Diego Health Care System and transition into a permanent RN position.
Applicant Criteria
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Have graduated within the past 12 months or be a pending graduate of a BSN or MSN entry level program from a CCNE or ACEN accredited nursing program
- Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from your nursing program
- Have no prior RN work experience
- Have a current, unrestricted RN license 30 calendar days PRIOR to program start date (non-negotiable)
- Be proficient in both spoken and written English
- Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam and drug testing
- Commit to completing the 1-year PB-RNR Program
- Attend a PB-RNR presentation hosted either by your school or the PB-RNR program manager. The program manager will provide dates / times and links upon application receipt.
- Be able to start the program on start date
Application Packet Requirements
- One page essay (one page, single-spaced, 12 pt. font) addressing, “Why I wish to be selected for the VA San Diego Healthcare system PB-RNR program.”
- While you may use AI tools to support your writing process, we ask that the ideas, experiences, and wording in your essay be your own and reflect your original thinking.
- Include which nursing specialties interest you most and why.
- One to two-page resume that describes your academic and professional experience, including but not limited to:
- Military experience
- Work experience (healthcare related or non-healthcare related)
- Leadership roles (e.g., project lead, student nurses' association, membership with a nursing organization)
- Community service/volunteerism
- Certifications
- Official transcript with date degree conferred and cumulative GPA greater than 3.0. If pending confirmation of degree, an unofficial transcript can be submitted initially. Official transcripts are required upon applicant selection.
- Copy of RN license or NCLEX authorization letter with plan or testing appointment (applicants must have a current, unrestricted RN license 30 calendar days PRIOR to program start date).
- Copy of diploma OR letter from the Dean of the School of Nursing confirming anticipated graduation.
- Three professional letters of recommendation including the following:
- One supervisory/leader who can speak to your work/volunteer performance
- One academic
- One clinical
- Save each document using the following example, “Last Name_Document Name” (i.e. – Smith_Essay).
- Submit each document as a separate word or PDF document (do not combine documents).
- Applications must meet all requirements to be considered.
Application Timeframes
To Apply
Complete the linked application. Please note, the form will only be available during open application periods listed above.
For questions, please contact:
Alexandra Shockey MSN, RN, NPD-BC
PB-RNR Program Manager
VA San Diego health care
Email: Alexandra.Shockey@va.gov
Additional onboarding requirements** will be requested after an initial review of qualifications; please prepare them once you have been interviewed. These include:
- Proof of TB screening
- Proof of COVID vaccination
- Hep B vaccination or waiver
- Proof of current flu vaccination
- Proof of Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination
- Proof of Varicella (Chickenpox) immunity or vaccination
- Proof of Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) vaccination
- Proof of Meningococcal vaccination
- Physical exam completed by VASDHS's occupational health
- Random drug testing form
- Application for Health Professional Trainees
Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Accreditation
The PB-RNR program (federally funded traineeship nurse residency program) at the VA-San Diego Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).