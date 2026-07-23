We recognize that to be successful, a new graduate RN requires support in many forms. The PB-RNR program is a 12-month experience for recent BSN graduates that allows them to work as confident and experienced RNs as they transition from student to their first professional RN role.

Our highly competitive program is limited to 8 participants annually (typically 4 in the Spring and 4 in the Fall). VASDHS seeks new graduate registered nurses who are driven, mission-centric, compassionate, resilient, adaptable and possess practical interpersonal skills to be effective change agents. PB-RNR is an intensive 12-month program that utilizes a four-phase curriculum to prepare the new graduate RN to transition to a competent nurse by rotating through various ambulatory, CORE (med-surg & psych), acute care, interdisciplinary and specialty settings. VASDHS provides residents with a robust network of preceptors, subject matter experts and other resources that have strong organizational knowledge, as well as leadership skills.

About the PB-RNR Program

The mission of the San Diego VA PB-RNR is to provide a one-year transition to practice training program for post baccalaureate registered nurses supporting role socialization through robust, Veteran-centric clinical and didactic learning experiences. The PB-RNR offers new nurses the opportunity to gain confidence and competence through enhancing the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to care for our nation’s Veterans.

Engage in a 12-month training program that fosters a supportive learning and working environment, enabling you to perform as an experienced RN at the program’s conclusion

Participate in supervised and precepted clinical experience, with graduated autonomy as competency is demonstrated

Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings, gaining experience developing and growing your skills and knowledge alongside expert colleagues

Understand the continuum of care across the entire VA health care system

Attend biweekly didactic instruction and seminars, experiential learning opportunities and simulation exercises

Rotate through a variety of units/clinics, including Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, and Mental Health.

Shadow a variety of interdisciplinary and advanced-practice team members

Veteran-centered practice environment to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to, “Care for those who have served in our nation’s military”

Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us and fulfilling the VA’s mission to ensure that Veterans receive the highest quality of care in a safe environment

Salary & Benefits

Nights, weekends and paid federal holidays off

Receive a stipend (salary of $68,396 as of AY2026-2027) over the course of the year

Accrue annual and sick leave starting from day one

Eligible for health benefits, including medical, dental and vision

Structured mentoring opportunities

Understand the continuum of care across the entire healthcare system

Veteran-centric learning and practice environment

Note: PB-RNR nurse residents are classified as health professions trainees (HPTs) and hold temporary employment status within the VA. As temporary employees, Nurse Residents may not be eligible for certain benefits afforded to permanent employees, such as retirement and life insurance. Upon completion of the year-long residency program, there is no obligation for continued employment. After successful completion of the residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the VA San Diego Health Care System and transition into a permanent RN position.

Applicant Criteria

Be a U.S. citizen

Have graduated within the past 12 months or be a pending graduate of a BSN or MSN entry level program from a CCNE or ACEN accredited nursing program

Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from your nursing program

Have no prior RN work experience

Have a current, unrestricted RN license 30 calendar days PRIOR to program start date (non-negotiable)

Be proficient in both spoken and written English

Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam and drug testing

Commit to completing the 1-year PB-RNR Program

Attend a PB-RNR presentation hosted either by your school or the PB-RNR program manager. The program manager will provide dates / times and links upon application receipt.

Be able to start the program on start date

Application Packet Requirements