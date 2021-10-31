We recognize that to be successful, a new graduate registered nurse requires support in many forms. The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) program is a 12-month program for recently registered nurse graduates as they transition from student to their first professional RN role that allows them to work as confident and experienced RN at the program’s conclusion.

Our program is limited to 6 participants, is highly competitive and seeks new graduate registered nurses who are driven, mission-centric, compassionate, resilient, and possess practical interpersonal skills to be effective change agents. It is an intensive 12-month program, using a three-phase curriculum to prepare the new graduate RN to transition as a competent nurse into various acute care, ambulatory, and outpatient settings with a robust network of resources, strong organizational knowledge, and leadership skills.

About the PB-RNR Program

Engage in a 12-month trainee program that fosters a supportive learning and working environment, enabling you to perform as an experienced RN at the program’s conclusion

Participate in supervised and precepted clinical experience, with graduated autonomy as competency is demonstrated

Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings, gaining experience developing and growing your skills and knowledge alongside expert colleagues

Understand the continuum of care across the entire VA health care system

Attend biweekly didactic instruction and seminars, experiential learning opportunities and simulation exercises

Be based on a med/Surg unit and rotate through a variety of units/clinics, including Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, and Mental Health.

Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us and fulfilling the VA’s mission to ensure that Veterans receive the highest quality of care in a safe environment

Salary & Benefits

Receive a stipend (as of AY2021-22) over the course of the year

Accrued annual and sick leave starting from day one

Eligible for health benefits, including medical, dental and vision

Note: PB-RNR nurse residents are considered health professions trainees (HPTs) and there is no commitment required for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program. After successful completion of the residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the VA San Diego Health Care System.

For more information or questions, contact:

Laureen Pada, MBA, MSN, RN

Nurse Manager Nursing Education (118P)

VA San Diego Healthcare System

858-642-3988 or 1-800-331-8387 ext. 3988