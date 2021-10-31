Psychology Internship and Fellowship Programs

Psychology Internship Training Program

Co-Directors: Christina Wierenga, Ph.D. & Amy Jak, Ph.D.

For over 40 years, the VASDHS/UCSD Psychology Internship Program has been training psychologists. We are one of the largest internship programs in the country. Our internship program has been APA-accredited since 1986. We are also a member of the Internship and Postdoctoral Programs in Professional Psychology (APPIC). Our psychology internship program provides rigorous and comprehensive scientist-practitioner training across a diverse range of settings and patient populations. We have notable training in evidence-based practices with mood and sleep disorders, PTSD, substance abuse, eating disorders, and neuropsychology, among others. Our rotations include both in- and outpatient experiences, with training opportunities across the lifespan, from children to older adults. The psychology internship training program is well integrated into the many training programs within the VA and UCSD Department of Psychiatry, affording psychology interns the opportunity to work alongside other trainees including psychiatry residents and fellows. Our large program affords a myriad of training resources but there is still a strong sense of community and collaboration as our trainees progress toward independence. Our faculty are strongly committed to training the next generation of psychologists. Interns graduating from our program have been highly competitive and gone on to post-doctoral fellowships and often to academic faculty positions.



For additional information, visit Internship Program Website.

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

Training Director: Natalie Castriotta, Ph.D.

Associate Training Director: Autumn Backhaus, Ph.D.

The VASDHS/UCSD Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program is based on the scientist-practitioner model, focused on creating a foundation in clinical and research/dissemination practices. The goal of the Program is to provide training to clinical psychology postdoctoral residents to prepare them for careers as independent practitioners able to translate the scientific literature into sound, evidenced-based interventions and to evaluate and disseminate these approaches. At the end of the program, residents are prepared for VA or university medical center careers that integrate clinical, training, research and leadership activities. The Program is accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) as a postdoctoral residency program in clinical psychology.

Download the Brochure: