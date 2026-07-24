Psychology Internship and Fellowship Programs

Psychology Clinical Research Postdoctoral Residency Program

Training Director: Laurie Lindamer, Ph.D.

The VASDHS/UCSD Psychology Clinical Research Postdoctoral Residency Program is a two-year program that uses a clinician-scientist model to combine individual mentored clinical research and advanced clinical training with state-of-the-art assessment, treatment, program evaluation, and research experiences in an interdisciplinary setting. The primary goal is to train psychologists to become leading clinical researchers in high priority areas of mental health. At the end of the program, residents are prepared for VA or university medical center careers that integrate research, clinical, training, and leadership activities.

The program offers two-year positions in each of four clinical research tracks:

Southwest regional Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment (schizophrenia and other related disorders)

VA Center of Excellence for Stress and Mental Health (CESAMH) Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment (PTSD, mTBI, and other trauma-related disorders)

VA Advanced Fellowship in Women’s Health with a special focus on interpersonal trauma

VA Interprofessional Advanced Fellowship in Addiction Treatment

This Program is accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) as a postdoctoral residency program in clinical psychology. Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation, American Psychological Association, 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 Phone: / Email: apaaccred@apa.org / Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation.