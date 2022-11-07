Veteran Job Seekers
VA San Diego Healthcare System has an unwavering commitment to support our Veterans, and that includes helping them build rewarding careers within our health care system.
For more information, please visit the Veterans at VA.
VA San Diego also supports the U.S. Department of Veterans Non-Paid Work Experience Program, which helps to place eligible veterans in temporary federal positions and provides a monthly subsistence allowance while gaining and strengthening skills.
And aside from that, VA San Diego also supports the US Department of Defense Operation Warfighter Program, which provides recuperating service members with meaningful activity outside of the hospital environment and offers a formal means of transition back to the military or civilian workforce.
Military family members and spouses may also be eligible for hiring assistance, visit www.fedshirevets.gov for more information.
USAjobs
Most federal vacancies are advertised on the USAJOBS website, found at www.usajobs.gov. This is the federal government's official site for job information and includes thousands of job postings.
For information regarding positions at VA San Diego, please send an email to VISN22HRSanDiegoSBU2@va.gov.
For more information regarding the Veteran Employment Programs, go to www.vaforvets.va.gov.
Non-Competitive Special Hiring Authorities Available for Veterans
Special Hiring Authorities are excepted authorities that allow agencies to appoint eligible veterans without competition.
For more information, please visit the Hiring Programs and Initiatives (va.gov).
Hiring Veterans is part of creating an inclusive culture. Veterans bring diverse skills to the workforce, contributing their unique experiences, backgrounds, and ideas!