Veteran Job Seekers

VA San Diego also supports the U.S. Department of Veterans Non-Paid Work Experience Program, which helps to place eligible veterans in temporary federal positions and provides a monthly subsistence allowance while gaining and strengthening skills.

And aside from that, VA San Diego also supports the US Department of Defense Operation Warfighter Program, which provides recuperating service members with meaningful activity outside of the hospital environment and offers a formal means of transition back to the military or civilian workforce.

Military family members and spouses may also be eligible for hiring assistance, visit www.fedshirevets.gov for more information.