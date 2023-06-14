Defining excellence: SFVA and UCSF
San Francisco VA Medical Center's affiliation with the University of California, San Francisco, continues to thrive. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of VA.
Affiliates in delivery of clinical excellence
San Francisco VA Medical Center (SFVAMC) has long partnered with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Schools of Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry, and Pharmacy
Partners in care with UCSF
For over 60 years, San Francisco VA Medical Center's (SFVAMC) long-standing partnership with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Schools of Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry, and Pharmacy continues to produce cutting-edge research, establish innovative medical programs, and provide compassionate care to Veterans. Notably, all physicians are jointly recruited by SFVAMC and UCSF School of Medicine.
San Francisco VA Health Care System is a comprehensive network that provides health services to Veterans through the San Francisco VA Medical Center and nine community-based outpatient clinics in Oakland, Santa Rosa North, Santa Rosa South, Eureka, Ukiah, Clearlake, San Bruno and Downtown San Francisco.
The Medical Center has 111 operating beds and a 120-bed Community Living Center. In addition, outpatient clinics offer primary, mental health, and specialty care.
Medical school affiliations
Affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco - Schools of Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry, and Pharmacy, together San Francisco VA Health Care System and UCSF boast:
-
All San Francisco VA Medical Center physicians jointly recruited with UCSF School of Medicine
-
196 residency and fellow positions
-
40 allied health professional trainees
-
More than 700 UCSF trainees from 36 clinical programs rotate through SFVAMC