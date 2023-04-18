Job Fair - Housekeeping Aids
We are hiring housekeeping aids!
When:
Sat. Apr 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
Auditorium, Bldg. 7, 1st Floor
Cost:
Free
Join us on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at San Francisco VA Medical Center
All Shifts Available
7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. / 3:30 p.m. – Midnight/ Midnight – 8:30 a.m.
Position Description: Perform a full range of light and heavy cleaning duties and routine housekeeping duties. These include cleaning wards, patient rooms, storerooms, offices, corridors, restrooms, shower rooms, and other areas. Housekeeping Aids sweep, mop, machine scrub floors, empty waste baskets, clean light bulbs and venetian blinds, wash walls, windows and ceilings by climbing small ladders, refill toilet tissue and towel dispensers and move furniture. These assignments are carried out with minimal supervision after training is completed.
Please note: Bring two forms of ID. Positions will be offered on the spot! Bring two copies of your resume, and your immunization record.
