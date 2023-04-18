Job Fair - Motor Vehicle Operators

Motor vehicle operator open house

Are you a motor vehicle operator looking for new opportunities? Come to an open house, Saturday, April 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at San Francisco VA Medical Center in the auditorium.

Please note: Bring two forms of ID. Positions will be offered on the spot! Bring two copies of your resume, and your immunization record.

