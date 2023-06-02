Skip to Content
BBQ-Open House

flyer invite to bbq open house

When:

Wed. Jun 14, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Oakland VA Clinic

Oakland Behavioral Health Clinic 525 21st St Oakland, CA 94612

Cost:

Free

Oakland area Veterans who are not enrolled in VA services, please join us for an open house at our Oakland Behavioral Health Clinic!

We will have representatives on site from Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), member services, Veterans Health Administration (VHA), social work, mental health, and more!

