BBQ-Open House
When:
Wed. Jun 14, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Oakland Behavioral Health Clinic 525 21st St Oakland, CA 94612
Cost:
Free
Oakland area Veterans who are not enrolled in VA services, please join us for an open house at our Oakland Behavioral Health Clinic!
Location: 525 21st
Date: Wednesday, June 14th
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
We will have representatives on site from Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), member services, Veterans Health Administration (VHA), social work, mental health, and more!See more events