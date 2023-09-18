San Francisco VA Medical Center Healthy Food Fair
Veterans Health Food Fair
When:
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
Outside behind canteen
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA
Cost:
Free
Location:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121
(Building 7 behind the Canteen)
Join our Healthy Food Fair to learn about cooking techniques and go home with groceries and recipes to make your own! Whether you are already enrolled in the San Francisco VA Health Care System or wanting to enroll, Veterans and Veteran families are invited to join us for a fun day of activities. You will be able to meet VA staff across a wide variety of services who will be on site to help you sign up for the services you are interested in, from Whole Health to Mental Health!
Highlights:
- Nutrition and Food Services will provide Veterans free food preparation classes.
- Enrollment and MyHealtheVet Coordinators will be on site to help you enroll.
- Whole Health, Health Promotion Disease Prevention, and Mental Health will give you information about how to enroll in their services.