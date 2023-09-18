Eureka VA Clinic Healthy Food Fair
Eureka VA Healthy Eating Food Fair
When:
Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
(Outside in front of building)
930 West Harris Street
Eureka, CA
Cost:
Free
Location:
Eureka VA Clinic
930 W. Harris Street
Eureka, CA 95503
Join our Healthy Food Fair to learn about cooking techniques and go home with groceries and recipes to make your own! Whether you are already enrolled in the San Francisco VA Health Care System or wanting to enroll, Veterans and Veteran families are invited to join us for a fun day of activities. You will be able to meet VA staff across a wide variety of services who will be on site to help you sign up for the services you are interested in, from Whole Health to Mental Health!
Highlights:
- Nutrition and Food Services will provide Veterans free food preparation classes.
- Enrollment and MyHealtheVet Coordinators will be on site to help you enroll.
- Whole Health, Health Promotion Disease Prevention, and Mental Health will give you information about how to enroll in their services.