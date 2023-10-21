Virtual community roundtable: Suicide prevention care for Veterans

SFVAHCS hosts virtual community roundtable: Suicide prevention for Veterans

Please join us for a virtual roundtable where San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) will share important information about free emergency suicide care for Veterans. Learn how the COMPACT Act impacts your Veteran patients, your staff, and your facility.

Veterans in suicidal crises can now go to any health care facility, at VA or in the community, for free emergency health care – including transportation costs, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days, including social work.

When: Monday, October 23, 2023, Noon - 1:00 p.m.

Where: Virtual community roundtable (Link to WebEx)

Full link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m1dee11915eb8728aebd0386da657ca33

Questions: Artur Akkerman (artur.akkerman@va.gov)

Please share this information widely within your organization and with any community partners who may want to attend. This event is open to health care organizations, providers, and stakeholders.

Thank you for all you do to care for our Veterans.