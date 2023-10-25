Veteran BBQ and coat giveaway event

On November 8, 2023, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p. m., San Francisco VA Health Care System will host a BBQ and Coat Giveaway for Veterans. The event will occur at San Francisco VA Medical Center's outdoor area behind the Canteen in the Battle of the Bulge area.

Sponsored by Lift Partners Real Estate Group,

The event coordinators will also visit patient rooms to give out brand new winter clothing!

Check back soon for more details about this event.