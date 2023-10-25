Skip to Content
Veteran appreciation event

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

San Francisco VA Medical Center

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us at San Francisco VA Medical Center for a day of Veteran Appreciation Events on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.: Coffee and danishes will be available for Veterans on campus (first come, first serve).
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Ward Visit Giveaway Support including hats and gift bags
Noon - 1:00 p.m.: Hygiene Kit Drop-off 

Sponsored by Solider's Angels.

More details to follow.

