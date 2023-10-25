Veteran appreciation event
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us at San Francisco VA Medical Center for a day of Veteran Appreciation Events on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.: Coffee and danishes will be available for Veterans on campus (first come, first serve).
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Ward Visit Giveaway Support including hats and gift bags
Noon - 1:00 p.m.: Hygiene Kit Drop-off
Sponsored by Solider's Angels.
Sponsored by Solider's Angels.
More details to follow.