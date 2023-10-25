Veteran appreciation event

Join us at San Francisco VA Medical Center for a day of Veteran Appreciation Events on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.: Coffee and danishes will be available for Veterans on campus (first come, first serve).

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Ward Visit Giveaway Support including hats and gift bags

Noon - 1:00 p.m.: Hygiene Kit Drop-off

Sponsored by Solider's Angels.

More details to follow.