Veterans Wellness Fair Thrive City Veterans Wellness Fair San Francisco VA When: Sat. Apr 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: 1 Warriors Way San Francisco, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





RSVP Eventbrite registration is highly recommended and will receive priority access to the event. If the event is sold out, limited walkup registrations may be available on a first-come, first-served basis day of the event.

Join San Francisco VA Health Care System at the Veterans Wellness Fair!

Saturday, April 13, 2024

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

As part of the season-long Hoops for Troops platform presented by Rocket Lawyer, Thrive City will be hosting a Veterans Wellness Fair open to the community. Veterans and the community alike can stop by Thrive City on April 13th between 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. for career resources, yoga, animal therapy and much more! RSVP while supplies last.



Don’t forget to bring your mat and bottle of water for our yoga class taking place between Noon - 12:30 p.m.. A limited number of mats will be available.

Event Includes:

Career and Health Resources

Resume and Interview Skills

Professional Headshots

Non-profits

Mindfulness Session

Yoga Class

Live Entertainment from Mobility (US Air Force Band of the Golden West)

Lawn Games, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts

And more!



For all information on Thrive City's spring programming, please visit here.

