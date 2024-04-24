Veterans Resource Forum Veteran resource forum | Fort Bragg, CA When: Fri. May 3, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm PT Where: Bea Erickson Activity Room 490 N. Harold St. Fort Bragg, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Bea Erickson Activity Room Cost: Free





Providers can offer assistance with the following and would be happy to answer your questions:

Applying for VA Disability Compensation

Employment Resources

Applying for VA Education Benefits

Applying for VA Survivor/Burial Benefits

Obtaining Military Records

State/County Veteran ID Cards

PACT Act information and updates

Applying for VA Health Care

San Francisco VA Health Care System's Suicide Prevention Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator will be on-site to share info and resources about how you can support a Veteran in crisis and access mental health resources.