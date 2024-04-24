Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Forum

Veteran resource forum | Fort Bragg, CA

When:

Fri. May 3, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm PT

Where:

Bea Erickson Activity Room

490 N. Harold St.

Fort Bragg, CA

Cost:

Free

Providers can offer assistance with the following and would be happy to answer your questions: 

  • Applying for VA Disability Compensation
  • Employment Resources
  • Applying for VA Education Benefits
  • Applying for VA Survivor/Burial Benefits
  • Obtaining Military Records
  • State/County Veteran ID Cards
  • PACT Act information and updates
  • Applying for VA Health Care

San Francisco VA Health Care System's Suicide Prevention Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator will be on-site to share info and resources about how you can support a Veteran in crisis and access mental health resources.

Last updated: