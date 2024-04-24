Veterans Resource Forum
Veteran resource forum | Fort Bragg, CA
When:
Fri. May 3, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm PT
Where:
Bea Erickson Activity Room
490 N. Harold St.
Fort Bragg, CA
Cost:
Free
Providers can offer assistance with the following and would be happy to answer your questions:
- Applying for VA Disability Compensation
- Employment Resources
- Applying for VA Education Benefits
- Applying for VA Survivor/Burial Benefits
- Obtaining Military Records
- State/County Veteran ID Cards
- PACT Act information and updates
- Applying for VA Health Care
San Francisco VA Health Care System's Suicide Prevention Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator will be on-site to share info and resources about how you can support a Veteran in crisis and access mental health resources.