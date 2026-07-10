Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, San Francisco VA Health Care System can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
To connect with someone who can assist you, please reach out to VHASFCSFVAHomelessVeteranCare@va.gov to be connected to the proper care coordinator.
Care we provide at San Francisco VA Health Care System
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care