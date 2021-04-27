 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA San Francisco health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Amin_Eddebbarh

Amin Eddebbarh

Director of the Office of Patient Centered Care

VA San Francisco health care

Phone: 415-750-6650

Arnel_Bael

Arnel Bael

Patient Experience Specialist

VA San Francisco health care

Phone: 415-750-6650

Anne_Wolf

Anne Wolf

Patient Experience Specialist

VA San Francisco health care

Phone: 415-750-6650

Phila_Cole

Phila Cole

Patient Experience Specialist

VA San Francisco health care

Phone: 415-750-6650

Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
