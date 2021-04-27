Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA San Francisco health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Director of the Office of Patient Centered Care
VA San Francisco health care
Phone: 415-750-6650
Patient Experience Specialist
Patient Experience Specialist
Patient Experience Specialist
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights