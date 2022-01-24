Campus map

Directions

From the north

Cross the Golden Gate Bridge. Take the Highway 1/19th Avenue exit and go south through the General MacArthur Tunnel which puts you on Park Presidio. At the third traffic light, turn right on Clement Street. Go about two miles and turn right at 42nd Avenue onto the medical center grounds. Patient and visitor parking is located in front of Building 1 and in the free valet parking garage.

From the east

Cross the Bay Bridge and exit at Ninth Street/Civic Center. At the end of the ramp, bear left onto Harrison for one block and then turn right onto Ninth Street and stay to the left. After crossing Market, stay to the left onto Hayes. Turn right on Van Ness. Continue on Van Ness approximately ½ mile and turn left on Geary. Continue on Geary for about four miles and turn right on 42nd Avenue, onto Medical Center grounds. Patient and visitor parking is located in front of Building 1 and in the free valet parking garage.

From the south

Take interstate 280 north. Near San Francisco stay to the left and follow signs to 19th Avenue/Golden Gate Bridge. Stay in the left lanes and at the first traffic light, bear left onto 19th Avenue. Continue on 19th Avenue 3 miles and stay in the left lane as you enter Golden Gate Park. Turn left at the traffic light onto 25th Avenue. Continue on 25th Avenue for about one mile and turn left on Clement. Go one mile and turn right at 42nd Avenue onto the medical center grounds. Patient and visitor parking is located in front of Building 1.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

San Francisco VA Medical Center, 4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA 94121

Intersection:

Coming Soon!

Coordinates: 37°46'54.36"N 122°30'18.43"W