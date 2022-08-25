New VA Clinic Opens in South Santa Rosa, Expanding Services for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2022

Santa Rosa , CA — Sonoma County Veterans now access to a newly built VA clinic, specifically designed with their health care needs in mind. The new clinic, Santa Rosa VA Clinic South opened on August 15, 2022. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held yesterday, August 24, 2022.

The new South Santa Rosa Clinic, located at 2285 Challenger Way, is the culmination of years of work. Planning for the clinic has taken several years and construction of the $12 million clinic began in 2020. It will not replace the existing VA clinic at 3841 Brickway Blvd. in the Airport Business Center north of Santa Rosa, but instead will add more services to complement those already offered to Sonoma County Veterans.

“We’re very excited to have this clinic open and operational,” said Jia Li, Acting San Francisco VA Health Care System Director. “We are now able to offer a multitude of services for our Veterans in a modern, healing environment. With two clinics now in Santa Rosa, many more Veterans will now have access to care right in their backyard, saving them the lengthy trip to San Francisco.”

The new clinic is just under 58,000 square feet, and this expanded footprint will allow for a dynamic team model for primary care, as well as provide ample space to expand mental health and other specialty care services.

Services available at the new Santa Rosa VA South Clinic include:

Primary Care Podiatry

Dermatology Vascular

Mental Health Social Work

Women’s Health Physical Therapy

Chiropractor Acupuncture

Prosthetics Telemedicine

Orthopedics Radiology

Pharmacy Laboratory

Member Services Patient Advocate

The existing Santa Rosa VA Clinic, now named the Santa Rosa VA North Clinic, will remain operational and will provide the following services:

Audiology

Optometry

Supportive Housing Services (HUD VASH)

Member Services

Occupational Therapy Mobility

Dental

Home Based Primary Care

Veterans Justice Outreach

The San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) is a comprehensive network that provides health services to Veterans through the San Francisco VA Medical Center (SFVAMC) and community-based outpatient clinics in Oakland, Santa Rosa, Eureka, Ukiah, Clearlake, San Bruno, and Downtown San Francisco. It has a long history of conducting cutting edge research, establishing innovative medical programs, and providing compassionate care to Veterans. The SFVAHCS has been affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), School of Medicine for over 60 years. All physicians are jointly recruited by SFVAMC and UCSF School of Medicine.

