Northern California EDI brings key economic development resources to service members, Veterans, and their families

July 7, 2022

Washington , DC — The Department of Veterans Affairs Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) is hosting a virtual, multiday event—the Northern California Economic Development Initiatives (EDI), July 13–15.

The event is for transitioning service members, Veterans, their spouses, and family members. The EDI will provide vital tools that help the military and Veteran communities learn about VA benefits and Veteran initiatives, get help with claims, explore financial strategies for long-term success and offer military spouses benefits and career training.

The Northern California EDI consists of a town hall, claims clinics, presentations, spouse support summit to help promote positive economic outcomes and better overall well-being for this community.

“Our goal is to improve the lives of Veterans, service members and their families through VA’s commitment to successful transitions and the holistic welfare of the military and Veteran communities,” said Northeast District Director, Performing the Delegable Duties of the Under Secretary for Benefits, Thomas J. Murphy. “This event has been tailored to meet the specific needs of the NorCal Veteran community.

Agencies represented include the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Labor (DoL VETS), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Prudential. Presentation topics include building wealth, budgeting, developing a financial roadmap, debt reduction, entrepreneurship, career development, protection against identity theft, and more.

Launched in 2018, EDIs have been held in Puerto Rico; Baltimore; San Antonio; Puget Sound, Wash.; Phoenix; and Jacksonville, N.C. Success stories from these EDIs include 135 job interviews conducted onsite, distribution of more than $260,000 in retroactive benefits, and 900 Veterans receiving one-on-one support from claims clinics. Upcoming EDIs are planned for Erie, N.Y., and Mississippi.

Learn more and register at: https://vaedi.com/event/northern-california-2022

