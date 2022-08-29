VA Announces New Director at San Francisco VA Health Care System

PRESS RELEASE

August 29, 2022

Print

San Francisco , CA — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jia F. Li as Medical Center Director for San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) in San Francisco, California.

In her new role, Ms. Li will oversee all clinical, fiscal operations, and patient-facing administrative services for a large federal health care system that is renowned for its cutting-edge research program, innovations, and its nationally-recognized clinical programs.

“Jia Li’s innovative spirit, commitment to quality, and proven leadership abilities are welcomed assets to the Network,” said John A. Brandecker, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 21 Director. “Her 18 years of dedicated service to VHA will greatly benefit the facility, local community, and Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Ms. Li served as the Acting Medical Center Director at SFVAHCS. Prior to this role, she served as the SFVAHCS Deputy Director from 2019-2022. She began her VA career in 2004 and has served in various executive and leadership roles at SFVAHCS.

Ms. Li is a visionary health care leader with an eye on maintaining service excellence for today, while constantly pushing for the improvements of tomorrow. She holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and Management from San Francisco State University.

###